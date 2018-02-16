'Garo: Vanishing Line' Anime Spoilers: Team Garo to Get Caught in an Illusion in Episode 18?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

Can Sword and his crew get past their grief over losing a reliable companion on the Japanese action anime series "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

The previous episode saw Team Garo get swarmed by a battalion of Horrors sent by the King of El Dorado to keep Sword and his crew busy and get a chance to take Sophie away. And despite the confusion and chaos that ensued, Luke finally rejoined the group and lent his capable hands to fight off the enemies.

However, when a new monster emerged from the ground and took Sophie, Sword arrived just in time to save her and let his motorcycle take her to safety. This motorcycle was being controlled by Sword's Madou Ring, which had been passed on from one Garo to the next. Aside from being the force that moved Sword's motorcycle, Zaruba also served as both an advisor and a Horror detector for the crew.

But the sudden appearance of Knight forced Zaruba to sacrifice himself for the sake of Sophie, thus losing his life in the process. And although Sword had been able to absorb the remaining power of the Madou Ring, Zaruba could no longer be salvaged.

What will this mean for the traveling crew, especially now that they are so close to arriving at El Dorado? How will news about this affect the King of El Dorado and his upcoming plans to cause trouble for Sword and his allies? Will he finally be able to take Sophie and use the girl for his own advantage?

The preview for the next episode titled "Illusion" teases yet another challenge that Sword and his crew will have to face as they get closer and closer to El Dorado. Will they ever make it there together, or are they about to lose yet another member of their team?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.