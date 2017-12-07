'Garo: Vanishing Line' Episode 10 Spoilers: Can Luke Recover From His Injuries and Fight Again?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

Could Sword and Sophie be closing in on some significant revelations about the mysteries surrounding El Dorado on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

The previous episode saw the duo heading out to the west on instructions to search for El Dorado and its enigmatic King. They have also been told to meet up with additional Makai alchemists at San Del Rios. This departure from the darker landscape of Russell City also gave Sophie a chance to face her grief over the recent death of Sister, her legal guardian at the Katrina Home.

The episode also gave viewers a glimpse at a badly injured Luke, who was defeated by the Dark Knight in their previous battle but was caught in mid-air by Sword's trusty motorcycle.

It also seems that the fallen warrior may have broken more than just a few bones, but also his emotional disposition as well. The preview for the next episode titled "Rebirth" teases what looks to be a narrative that is mainly, if not entirely, focused on Luke and his eventual recovery.

His wounds may heal, but the feelings of betrayal and defeat may be harder to get over, especially when it seems that he has been left on his own to deal with his own personal demons.

Moreover, it also seems that Knight is anticipating Sword's arrival, and may well be prepared enough to take the Makai Knight on, thus taking Sophie away this time around.

Then again, perhaps the real mystery is what could the organization behind El Dorado possibly want from Sophie? Have they taken Sophie's brother captive and are planning to use the girl as a bargaining chip to get Martin to do their bidding? Or is Martin more involved in this mysterious organization than what it seems?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.