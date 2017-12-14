Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

The previously non-people person, Luke, has just gained a brand new perspective in life on the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line." How will this change affect their upcoming confrontation with the mysterious King of El Dorado?

The previous episode saw Luke's recovery from his injuries as well as from his dogged will to avenge his mother's death. He used to question the need for interacting with people and has always led a lone-wolf principle in both his life and in his battles.

But the sight of people helping people brought on memories of his late mother and how the brave and wise woman has told him not to pursue power as an end in itself, but to instead use this power in service of others.

This nostalgic trip down memory lane ultimately made the lone wolf realize that he would better honor his late mother's memory if he could learn to lead that same selfless existence she had. He has decided to go after Sword and Sophie and lend a hand in their quest to take the King of El Dorado down.

And his impending arrival may come at a perfect time, as the preview for the next episode, titled "Kidnap," shows an incoming complication that Sword and Sophie are about to face on their way to El Dorado. Could the title be a reference to Sophie quite possibly being taken captive by an unforeseen enemy? How will such an incident affect their ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of El Dorado?

More importantly, will Luke make it on time to be able to help bail Sword and Sophie out of whatever trouble that's about to befall them?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.