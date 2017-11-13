'Garo: Vanishing Line' Episode 7 Spoilers: Luke Helps Out as New Horror Appears?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

Sword and Luke may not have the best partnership, but they do make a formidable team. And with the addition of Sophie's smarts, will they finally be able to rid Russell City of the Horrors that has been plaguing it on the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

Luke did not have a favorable first impression of Sword's new companion, Sophie, as seen in the previous episode. A glimpse into his past also revealed why he did not want to be too involved with people. However, this way of thinking may soon change as she interacts more with the young girl, Sophie.

It has also been revealed that Horrors are not only capable of possessing humans, they can possess entire establishments as well. When a possessed movie theater attempted to eat Luke, Sword was there to help him out. However, it was actually due to Sophie's quick thinking that Sword was even able to get Luke out of there in time.

And now that Luke feels indebted to Sophie for saving his life, will his initial hesitance to get involved with her finally dissolve? Is he now feeling indebted enough to help Sophie's continuing quest to find her missing brother?

The preview for the next episode titled "Scout" shows that Luke may at least decide to stay for a while and help deal with the threat of yet another Horror. Could he only be looking for a quick way to pay the favor he owes, or has he really decided to try and work together with Sword and Sophie?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.