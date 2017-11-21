'Garo: Vanishing Line' Episode 8 Spoilers: Who Is Knight?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

Could Sword and Sophie be getting closer to unraveling the mystery of El Dorado on the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

The previous episode introduced a formidable new enemy named Knight, who had no qualms about killing the nun at the Katrina Home, where Sophie has been staying ever since her brother, Martin, disappeared. In line with this, Knight also did not hold back in killing his own ally, the scout for El Dorado named Pawn.

He went on to tell the horror-stricken Sophie, who was unfortunately there to witness her guardian's death, that his boss, the King of El Dorado, wanted to see her. However, it was at this point that Sword and Luke appeared to bravely take matters into their own hands.

It also seems that Luke might have known Knight and has been hunting for the silver-haired fiend long before this incident.

But just who is this Dark Knight, who seems to be the King's most trusted henchman? The preview for the next episode aptly titled "Knight" teases what looks to be a new form of Horror plaguing the city, and perhaps a brief look into the story of the man who now answers to the name Knight. Who is he and what role is he about to play as Sword, Sophie, and Luke continue their search for the mysterious El Dorado?

Did the good guys just get a huge step closer to discovering the answers they have been looking for, or will their encounter with Knight end up pushing them further back?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.