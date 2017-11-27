'Garo: Vanishing Line' Episode 9 Spoilers: Sword and Sophie to Find Significant Clue About El Dorado?

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

Sword and Sophie are off on a road trip on the next episode of the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line." Will they finally be able to find significant clues to Martin's whereabouts?

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "Setting Off," shows what looks to be a funeral and the eventual departure of Sword and Sophie to a yet to be known location. There doesn't seem to be much intense fighting going on, which will be a nice break from the intense match that Sword and the Dark Knight had in the previous episode.

The said battle has gravely injured Luke, who may well be incapacitated for a while. However, the physical pain may be nothing compared to the feelings of anger and betrayal he is feeling for his former mentor, Silver Knight, who now serves the King of El Dorado as the Dark Knight.

What caused this sudden change in Knight? What does the King of El Dorado have over him that has led him to become the kind of man who would impale his former student without second thoughts? More importantly, who could this King of El Dorado be and what connection does he or she have with Sophie's missing brother, Martin?

The previous episode also showed off Meifang's skills and knowledge in Makai Alchemy, which proved useful in keeping Sophie safe while Sword busies himself with Dark Knight. It seems that Sword does have more allies in Russell City, all of whom are more than able and willing to protect the city and its inhabitants when the going gets tough.

But will they be strong enough to face against the Dark Knight when the mysterious villain returns for the second time?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" airs on Fridays late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.