'Garo: Vanishing Line' Key Visual for 2nd Cour Revealed; Series to Return on Jan. 12

Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site New key visual art for the ongoing Japanese original action anime series, “Garo: Vanishing Line,” produced by MAPPA as part of the “Garo” franchise.

A handful of new things are coming to the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" as the series nears the premiere of its second cour.

A new key visual art for the series was released, showing Sword and Sophie at the center. They are flanked by a handful of characters on both sides that include their trusted allies, Gina and Lucas, and what looks to be the King of El Dorado's people.

On the background is a mysterious masked entity that may well be the King of El Dorado himself.

Additionally, the upcoming second half of the series will also be having new opening and ending themes. The new opening theme, titled "Howling Sword," will be performed by Japanese pop-rock singer, Shuhei Kita, while the ending theme, titled "Promise," will be sung by Japanese singer Chihiro Yonekura.

The preview for the upcoming 13th episode shows Sword, Sophie, and Gina continuing on their journey towards El Dorado and meeting some more interesting and dangerous acquaintances and enemies along the way.

The series premiered back in October and marked the directorial debut of Seong Ho Park, who previously worked as a key animator for "Terror in Resonance" and popular sports anime "Yuri!!! On Ice." Kiyoko Yoshimura is in charge of the series scripts, while Takashi Okazaki is designing the characters. Tomohiro Kishi will be adapting these characters for animation. The music is being composed by Japanese music studio, MoNACA. Amemya Keita is credited for the original story.

No further detail has been revealed regarding the series' upcoming second cour. Will Sophie and Sword finally be able to unravel the mysteries of El Dorado and find the former's missing brother? Will Gina be staying with them until the end and can the newly recovered Lucas possibly catch up?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" returns on Friday, Jan. 12, late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.