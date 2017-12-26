Garo: Vanishing Line Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line" being produced by MAPPA as part of the "Garo" and "Garo: The Animation" franchises.

It seems that wherever they go, a Horror is always at Sword and Sophie's heels. Will they even manage to make it safely to El Dorado in one piece on the Japanese action anime series, "Garo: Vanishing Line"?

Sword and Sophie may have already left Russell City, but meeting a Horror at each turn seems to have also already become a part of their system. In the previous episode, what was supposed to have been a relaxing time spent at a roadside motel ultimately became a battle for survival when it was revealed that the owner, Matthew, has made a pact with a Horror to ensure both his family's safety and financial stability.

Matthew, who used to live in Russell City himself, wished to return home and thought that the only way he could do so was to keep earning money. However, in order to do this, he has had to let a Horror prey on his guests.

But in a gruesome turn of events, Matthew himself was engulfed by the Horror before Sword and Gina could subdue and eventually annihilate it. Gina later used her ability to manipulate and change the memories of Matthew's wife and son, who would now remember an especially deadly tornado destroying their home and killing the man of the family.

However, one family may have been destroyed by this incident, but another seemed to have been brought much closer together by it. Gina, who caught up with and eventually decided to join Sword and Sophie in a previous episode, has really been carving her place in Sword and Sophie's ongoing quest.

And seeing as how this growing closeness has also been turning them into a much stronger unit, it only follows that the King of El Dorado will be sending a much stronger army of Horrors to test and stall them, while also trying to take Sophie away.

What new challenges will Sword, Gina, and Sophie be facing when the series returns with an episode titled, "God'Will"?

"Garo: Vanishing Line" episode 13 has been scheduled to air on Friday, Jan. 5, late night at 1:23 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and late night at 2:10 a.m. JST on TV Osaka. Information on other return broadcast schedules can be found on the announcement posted on the series' official Ameblo account. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.