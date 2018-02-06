Gary Oldman's Third Ex-Wife Speaks Out About Car Crash Marriage

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actors Gary Oldman (L), Christian Bale (C), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt take the stage to introduce a clip from "The Dark Knight Rises" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012.

"Harry Potter" star Gary Oldman has again hit the headlines. This time, instead of praises for his Oscar-worthy performances, recent reports have revealed that Oldman's third ex-wife, Donya Fiorentino has spoken about the long divorce and legal proceedings that took place after their relationship failed. Furthermore, Oldman has released a statement on the issue.

"The truth needs to be told. I would like Gary to stand up and take responsibility for his actions," Fiorentino told The Daily Mail. "Will he? Who knows? He has always denied everything. Our marriage was a giant car crash in which demented things happened. I lost my self-esteem, I was broken. I've been empowered by hearing other women speak up. When a woman gets her voice back, she gets her power back. I want our sons and the world to know the truth. I would rather get eaten by a great white shark than go through that marriage again."

Fiorentino further shared that she acknowledged that Oldman is a great actor. However, on the topic of being in a relationship with him, she emphasized that he was far from being a great husband. Their relationship began to break down when Oldman's career hit a rough patch, which led to him projecting his anger and frustration toward Fiorentino despite her best efforts to be there for him. The fights they had allegedly ended in physical violence until Fiorentino finally filed for a divorce in 2001.

When asked about the topic, Oldman has released a statement, which simply emphasized that he would like to refuse to divulge more details to prevent hurting his two sons with Fiorentino. However, his ex-wife contends that she spoke out about the issue to share the truth to their sons, despite having moved on from the long and painful debacle. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.