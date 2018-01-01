Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese 3DCG gag anime series, “gdgd Men’s Party,” from the creators of the CG anime series, “gdgd Fairies.”

When video game enthusiasts Light and Yomi stay up late one night playing their games, they receive a message from another world and are subsequently forced into a quest to save a princess they hardly know. This is the main premise of the upcoming Japanese 3DCG gag anime series, "gdgd Men's Party."

When Light and Yomi get transported into another world on a mission to save Princess Melody from the Demon Lord, they have different reactions to it. On one hand, Light thinks of this as his destiny; on the other, Yomi thinks it's kind of annoying and would really rather be back in his own world, playing his game. Together with the AI robot Alpha, who also brought the message to them on that one fateful night, they form a team and embark on an adventure to save the princess at all cost.

A promotional video has been released on Strawberry Meets Pictures' YouTube channel. Aside from giving viewers a glimpse into the world where friend Light and Yomi are transported to, it also reveals the voice cast for the main characters, the staff list, as well as the opening and ending themes.

YouTube/Strawberry Meets Pictures Inc.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be providing the voice of Light, while Kazutomi Yamamoto is providing the voice of Yomi. Yusuke Kobayashi will be voicing the messenger, Alpha, and Natsuko Hara will be voicing the missing Princess Melody.

The upcoming series is the brainchild of Sota Sugahara, who is credited with the original work and who has previously worked as both character designer and animation director for the first "gdgd Fairies" title. He will now be directing "gdgd Men's Party," with Ryouichi Mori taking charge of the script, while Akira Isou works on the character designs.

The opening theme song titled "Bousou Teikoku Chikuonki (Delusional Empire Gramophone)" will be performed by Eri Kitamura. On the other hand, the male voice actor unit known as BB-Voice, comprised of Keito Okuyama and Eishin Fudemura, will be performing the ending theme titled, "duality."

"gdgd Men's Party" premieres on Monday, Jan. 8, late night at 1:10 a.m. JST, and on Saturday, Jan. 13, late night at 12:05 a.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules can be found on the series' official site.