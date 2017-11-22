GE Launches Smart Light Bulbs and Hub Supported by Alexa and Google Assistant

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier The logo of General Electric is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015.

General Electric recently announced an update to their 'C by GE' line of smart light bulbs that will allow its users to remotely control them through Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

Announced in time for the holiday shopping frenzy, GE unveiled its C-Reach bridge, which is a smart hub that would let consumers use the compatible light bulbs with AI smart assistants. This was sold separately.

In a press release, the company said: "Together with the voice services, consumers can now turn on and off lights, dim them and control bulbs across the home individually or in groups with a simple voice command."

Through voice-activated controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, 'C by GE' users can remotely make their light bulbs dim or turn off.

GE will also offer several types of 'C by GE' voice-compatible light bulbs, namely C-Sleep and C-Life. As the product's name suggests, the C-Sleep lights were designed to aid in the user's sleep as well as set the mood when a person wakes up in the morning. On the other hand, C-Life products "can be set to scenes or schedules to sync with your habits and patterns at home."

According to GE, with C-Sleep, their engineers studied how lighting can help the body produce melatonin for a good night sleep and energy in the morning. On the other hand, C-Life "makes it simple to get the optimal white light at every moment."

The C-Reach hub will be available on Amazon.com starting Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, for a standalone price of $49.99. However, GE will also launch a bundle that consists of the C-Reach bridge with two C-Life bulbs for $64.99.

The support for C-Reach bridge functions will be immediately available for Alexa-powered devices as soon as the smart hub goes on sale next week. Meanwhile, Google Assistant users will have to wait "by year's end."