'Gears of War 5' Release Date, News: Phil Spencer Confirms Xbox Game Pass Inclusion

"Gears of War 5" is coming to the Xbox One. Microsoft Boss Phil Spencer indirectly confirmed the game when he teased the details of its Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Microsoft will be coming out with "Gears of Wars 5" for its new subscription-based gaming platform.

Spencer touched on its Netflix-style gaming subscription on the Xbox official site. He mentioned that the platform has been set up to support confirmed upcoming games like "Sea of Thieves," "State of Decay 2" and "Crackdown 3," as well as the planned new versions of "Halo" and "Forza."

Xbox fans have known about these upcoming games for months. The Microsoft boss, however, also stated that the Xbox Game Pass feature would support future versions of "Gears of War."

It's the first actual confirmation that the company is still planning on working on a new "Gears of War" installment. Xbox One last released "Gears of War 4" in 2016 but the company and the developers, The Coalition, gave no hint it will be making a fifth installment.

"In the past, when we were doing Gears 1, Gears 2 and Gears 3, there was a lot of doubt, we didn't know whether there would be another one, so we just had to get everything in right now," The Coalition's Rod Ferguson told Digital Spy in early 2017 when pressed development updates. "Here, we're able to look at it, recognize a great idea that doesn't quite fit right now, but it'll fit in the next one. It's made it a lot easier."

Fans speculate that Microsoft might release its official news regarding "Gears of Wars 5" during the company's annual E3 conference in June. As Microsoft needs to build its line of exclusive game releases for 2019, it's safe to bet that "Gears of Wars 5" will be on the rosters as one of its strongest titles. The timing also coincides with the game's development cycle.

Apart from the Xbox One console, "Gears of War" is also available for PC gamers.