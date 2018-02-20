'General Hospital' Spoilers: Alexis' Scandalous Article May Affect Her Numbers; Ned Gets the Blame

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) becoming the subject of a scandalous article.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 20, episode of the soap opera reveal that Stella (Vernee Watson) will hold out hope that Alexis will be able to come out on top. She will have a positive outlook when she gets to Julian's (William deVry) pub, but her smile will soon be wiped away.

Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) will get Stella up to speed on the latest news. A new article on Alexis has been published, and it is quite scandalous. It remains to be seen whether the article will cause a big enough drop in Alexis' popularity that she will end up losing, though there is no doubt that her numbers will not go unscathed.

Alexis will confide in Finn (Michael Easton), expressing her concern that she may not win. Molly (Haley Pullos), on the other hand, will point the finger at Ned (Wally Kurth), believing him to be behind all of this. However, she does not know that the real bad guy here is Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan).

Ned will attempt to clear his name, defending himself against the accusations. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) will also be there to support him. And, while Ned really is clear of any wrongdoing, he will not be totally against the idea of Alexis' numbers plummeting. It is still unknown who will end up the winner between Ned and Alexis, but anything can still happen.

Liz (Rebecca Herbst), on the other hand, will be looking forward to her wedding to Franco (Roger Howarth), believing that he is the only man for her. However, Franco has been keeping some secrets from Liz, and their revelation could spell trouble for their relationship. Speaking of Franco, he will also have an important conversation with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

Finally, Drew (Billy Miller) will turn to Curtis for help. Drew really wants to recall his lost memories, so Curtis may be able to lend him a hand in that arena.

"General Hospitals" airs weekdays on ABC.