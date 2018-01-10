'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna, Finn End Partnership; Valentin Draws More Suspicions

Wednesday's episode of "General Hospital" unleashes a couple of suspicions and surprise visits. It's another eventful week on the daytime drama.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) amicably discuss an end to their partnership and alliance against Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) now that she's in a coma. Their romance, however, is still on the table as they both clearly make each other happy.

Anna, however, has a theory that links Cassandra's people to her coma. Her suspicion could lead them to Valentin (James Patrick) who gets a surprise visitor this week.

Valentin rouses more suspicion when he drops by the place of one of Cassandra's henchman. Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will corner Valentin about this visit. Is blackmail or a bribe involved? With Valentin's track record, Jordan's doubts seem legit.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) also has her suspicions in connection to what really happened to Cassandra. She discusses this with Nina (Michelle Stafford), who also has her own agenda against Cassandra.

Meanwhile, someone from Franco's (Roger Howarth) past will visit him at his home with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) will reveal he and Franco knew each other from way back when the latter went by the name Bobby.

Will this reconciliation, however, actually spell trouble? Will it implicate Franco against Drew (Billy Miller)?

Elsewhere, the mayoral campaign picks up this week between Ned (Wally Kurth) and Laure (Genie Francis). Will the two learn more about each other to use as fodder for their campaigns?

Meanwhile, the succeeding days on "General Hospital" will also feature betrayal and anger. It's not all bad, however, as someone agrees to make compromises and someone also fulfills a promise. A character badly needing guidance will also find it in the episode airing Thursday, Jan. 11.

