'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Searches For Her Daughter; Dante Grows Suspicious Of Peter

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Anna (Finola Hughes) seeking help to find her daughter as she fills Felicia (Kristina Wagner) in on the lab results.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, episode of the soap opera reveal that Anna will tell Felicia all about the lab results that she got from Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Anna found out that Faison (Anders Hove) actually had Huntington's disease, which could have been passed down to his children.

Both Maxie and Anna will worry about their kids since the disease has a 50 percent chance of being inherited. Anna will also ask Andre (Anthony Montgomery) to help her find her daughter. Andre will, of course, be glad to lend her hand.

Maxie, on the other hand, will continue to reel over the death of Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Peter (Wes Ramsey) will be there to support her and provide her with some comfort through all of this. Maxie will ask Peter about his own life and struggles in an effort to distract herself from her own problems.

Peter will only give Maxie small and vague details. He will be careful not to tell Maxie everything, though he will assure her that her loss is far more difficult than what he has gone through.

As previously reported, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will also grow worried that Peter may be using Lulu (Emme Rylan). Peter may attempt to convince Lulu to keep pursuing her investigative journalism career. Dante will try to talk some sense into Lulu, but she will remain steadfast in her trust in Peter.

Elsewhere, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will confront Franco (Roger Howarth) about what has been bothering him. She had noticed his strange behavior, but he will not tell Liz a word. What he does not know is Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) may be the one the cause of all of Drew's (Billy Miller) struggles. Spoilers indicate that Drew and Jim will have a discussion.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.