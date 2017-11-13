'General Hospital' Spoilers: Carly Probes Oscar's Mission and Sam To Choose Steve Burton's Jason

Facebook/generalhospital

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 13 on "General Hospital" reveal that the hunt for Oscar's (Garren Stitt) parents will continue despite Carly's (Laura Wright) persistence in finding out what he is doing behind her back. Furthermore, Patient Six (Steve Burton) looks like he will be winning Sam's (Kelly Monaco) heart with a plea.

According to spoilers, Carly is going to worry about her future with Oscar, as he has been spending a lot of time with Josslyn (Eden McCoy). She is going to get concerned enough to ask him about what he is doing. She will question his new project, and because he and Josslyn are trying to keep the fact that they are looking for his parents a secret, Oscar will attempt to dodge her questions. Carly will be relentless, but further spoilers indicate that he will succeed in convincing her at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, Sam is facing a difficult choice. Jason (Billy Miller) has been wanting to start a new life with her, but the sudden appearance of Patient Six (Steve Burton), who claims to be the real Jason has thrown a wrench in their plans. It has been a difficult time for her lately, and spoilers reveal that the week of Nov. 13 on "General Hospital" will not get any easier for her.

Sam is going to make a choice this week on ABC's long-running soap. Unfortunately for Jason, it is not going to be him. He has been doing everything to pressure Sam in the past few weeks, while Patient Six took a step back and let her breathe. However, considering that Patient Six is not willing to lose her, her is going to make an impassioned plea filled with all their memories together.

Jason is going to walk in on the moment with the worst timing, as he will be witnessing the reunion between Burton's Jason and Sam. As to how he will proceed after this point, fans will have to wait and see.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.