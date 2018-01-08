'General Hospital' Spoilers: Faison Causes Problems for Maxie and Nathan

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Maxie (Kristen Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) troubled by Faison (Anders Hove).

Spoilers for the Monday, Jan. 8, episode state that Maxie will still be a ball of nerves after Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) told her that her baby could be Faison's. She will attempt to keep calm and will even tell Nathan that she is fine, but it looks like she is far from okay. She will turn to Lulu (Emme Rylan) for comfort.

Nathan will have his own Faison problems to deal with. He will admit to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) that Faison is his father. Dante will, of course, attempt to help Nathan accept this shocking truth.

Elsewhere, Drew (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be confronted with a bump in their road to marriage. Both parties want to tie the knot immediately, but they will discover that Sam is still legally married to Jason (Steve Burton). This means that Sam will have to get a divorce in order to marry the love of her life.

Anna (Finola Hughes), on the other hand, will be hot on the trail to finding out who Faison's other son is. She will get a little help from Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason, who will let her in on details regarding the new manuscript. Anna will look for the manuscript's author whom she believes is Faison's son. The three of them will eventually land on the conclusion that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is the one.

As for cast rumors, there is some talk of a soap opera resurrecting a character who was thought to be dead. It is unknown whether there is truth to these rumors or if "General Hospital" is the soap opera involved. However, that has not stopped speculation of a potential Morgan recast since Bryan Craig has other commitments.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.