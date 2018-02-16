Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Faison (Anders Hove) with some surprises up his sleeve from the afterlife.

Spoilers for the Friday, Feb. 16, episode of the soap opera reveal that Carly (Laura Wright) will try to reach out to Jason (Steve Burton), who will be informed by Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) that there is a problem. Before he died, Faison took care of his will and left something for Jason and Drew (Billy Miller).

Of course, Jason does not care if he gets anything from Faison or not. All he wants is to stay away from anything even remotely related to him. However, Carly will attempt to talk Jason into thinking twice about his decision. After all, Faison is capable of wreaking havoc even after death. The people close to Jason may be in peril.

Elsewhere, Ava (Maura West) and Griffin (Matt Cohen) will find that they still have some unresolved issues. Even though they managed to talk things out a little, it looks like there is more to their conflict than they thought. Griffin will want to get past their disagreement, so he will attempt to talk to Ava again, especially when she ices him out.

Kiki (Hayley Erin), on the other hand, will try to pour all her attention on her work. She will put her career first and try not to think about her recent struggles. This much will be revealed when Kiki speaks to Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will put on a strong face in order to comfort Mike (Max Gail), who will get some tests done. Sonny knows that Mike's condition is not good, but he will not make it known. However, it looks like Mike will find out the truth anyway. It is believed that he has Alzheimer's, though it remains to be seen how he will take the news.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.