'General Hospital' Spoilers: Faison Takes Hostages at Gunpoint; Jason Rushes to Their Aid

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for "General Hospital"

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Faison (Anders Hove) holding hostages at gunpoint.

Spoilers for the Friday, Jan. 26, episode of the soap opera reveal that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will inform Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) that Faison just departed from Anna's (Finola Hughes) place. The two will try to keep hot on Faison's tracks so that they can stop him from causing any more trouble. However, it does not seem like they will succeed.

At Crimson, Faison will have hostages at his mercy. He has Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kristen Storms) under his palm, and the two will be frightened as they are thrust into danger. It will be even more terrifying because Faison is armed, and it does not look like he is afraid to use his gun.

Sometime later, Faison will fire a shot, which will cause Carly (Laura Wright), who is in the building, to wonder what is going on upstairs. She will take action, asking a member of her staff to phone the police.

Anna, on the other hand, will plan an attack of her own. She will turn to Finn (Michael Easton) as a confidant, but he will warn her to be cautious. After all, Faison is armed and dangerous. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will also be worried about Anna, seeing as Faison is madly infatuated with her.

Elsewhere, Jason (Steve Burton) will receive an urgent phone call, and it is assumed that it is from Carly, who has heard a shooting in the building where Faison is. He will spring into action, and spoilers tease that he and Sonny will get there just in time. However, it looks like someone will indeed get shot, though it remains to be seen who.

In other news, Entertainment Weekly reported that Genie Francis, who plays Laura, has been demoted to a recurring position on the soap opera. Her contract was not renewed for another year, though there is room for her to return.

"She did not want to leave the show as a series regular," her agent, Arthur Toretzky, revealed. "It was not her choice to leave."

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.