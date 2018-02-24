'General Hospital' Spoilers: Family Troubles on the Way

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for "General Hospital"

It is the weekend once again, which means that a new batch of episodes for "General Hospital" are due to release next week. So, what exactly should fans expect to happen over the next few days?

According to spoiler reports, one of the many stories that start next week is some family drama between Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) and Julian Jerome (William deVry). Apparently, Brad visits Julian to tell him that he and Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes), Julian's son, plan to adopt a child to expand their family.

However, drama soon unfolds as Brad tells Julian that he will not have any interaction with his soon-to-be grandchild. Brad insists that Julian will not be a part of the child's life. Only time will tell how exactly Julian will react to this situation and how he will handle it.

The preview for next week's episode also shows some other unfolding storylines that fans can look forward to starting Monday.

One of which includes Detective Chase (John Swickard) having an argument with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). The topic of their fight? None other than Mike Corbin, Sonny's father, who stands by the side as the two other men fight.

"He's confused, he's sick, you can't do this to him," Sonny yells to the detective as the camera focuses on Mike.

Sources say that the argument is about Sonny trying to get his old man off the hook from vandalizing Ava Jerome's (Maura West) gallery, but Chase, the righteous detective that he is, wants to follow the word of the law.

Of course, several other stories will be told in the episode, almost all of which involve relationship drama in some way or another, so make sure to tune in to catch it all.

"General Hospital" airs every weekday at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.