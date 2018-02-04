Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for "General Hospital"

The next two weeks will be intense in the long-running soap "General Hospital." Spoilers for the Feb. 5 to 16 episodes of the series reveal that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will finally be laid to rest and the mystery surrounding the Traitor will remain unsolved. The upcoming episodes will also be action-packed for both Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller), as the two continue to learn about their past.

On Feb. 5, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) will talk about his childhood secret with Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will also give Jason Morgan a boost by telling him that he should not give up on his love for Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco). On Feb. 6, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Hamilton Finn's (Michael Easton) bond will deepen, but it remains to be seen if they will take their relationship to the next level. The episode will also follow Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) as they come up with a scheme.

On Feb. 7, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) will do everything he can to win the mayor's race, while Peter (Wes Ramsey) offers support as his plan continues without the people detecting it. Elsewhere in the episode, Alexis will ask Sam for help in his campaign against Quartermaine.

Thursday next week will find Anna denying the mystery surrounding Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and his death. The episode will also follow Sam as he asks Jason for a favor, which Jason does despite Sam's unwarranted kiss on New Year's Eve.

The Feb. 9 episode will center on Nathan's funeral. Spoilers for the episode reveal that Brytni Sarpy will be back as Valerie to attend the event. While everyone mourns Nathan's death, the others are busy preparing for the Friz wedding.

Spoilers for the following week reveal that Finn will seek some legal advice, while Drew will ask Franco important questions about his upcoming wedding. The episode will also find Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) have a tender moment remembering Nathan.

On Feb. 13, Drew will learn something important about his past while Jason gives Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) a piece of advice about dealing with Nelle. Ava (Maura West) will also be concerned about Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Kiki Jerome (Kristen Alderson).

That same week, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) will also help Kiki resolve an issue. As Valentine's Day draws near, Ava will expect Griffin to arrange a romantic date with her, while Sonny and Carly reminisce their times together as they celebrate the romantic holiday.

As the week comes to a close, fans can expect the mayoral race to intensify. By this time, the people at Port Charles are already on the verge of discovering that Peter is the culprit they've all been looking for.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays on ABC.