Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

This week on "General Hospital," secrets will come out.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 5 to 9 reveal that a funeral for Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will take place. Nina (Michelle Stafford) will be devastated, but Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will stay by her side to comfort her in her time of need.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) will also be in shambles, as she feels guilty about Nathan's death. Thankfully, she will also have someone next to her to help her cope with everything. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will try his absolute best to help, though it remains to be seen whether anything he does would work. After all, Lulu is guilt-ridden because Nathan would still be alive if she had not written the interview.

Elsewhere, Anna (Finola Hughes) will continue her investigation on her true son. She is not 100 percent certain that Heinrik is her child with Faison (Anders Hove). Her pursuit will lead her to evidence pointing to Peter (Wes Ramsey), but it does not seem like she will believe it. Robin (Kimberly McCullough) will also be back. She will suspect something is up with Anna.

Peter, on the other hand, will conduct his own investigation that may have something to do with Jason (Steve Burton), who is continuing his search with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). Although Peter's email account is no longer functioning, the three will still go on with their plan. But, they had better be careful if they do not want Peter to find out the truth.

In other news, "General Hospital" fans are petitioning to promote Genie Francis, who plays Laura, back to series regular status. Francis was demoted to a recurring role after the ABC soap opera decided not to renew the actress' contract. However, the door is still open for her to return.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.