'General Hospital' Spoilers for the Week: Sam and Drew Wed; Jason Tries to Move On

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

"General Hospital" has plenty of shocking moments in store for fans this week.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 22 to 26 reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) will still be losing sleep over Drew (Billy Miller) and Sam's (Kelly Monaco) big wedding. However, he will attempt to move on and accept the fact that Sam chose Drew over him. Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) will try to convince him otherwise, but it looks like Jason has made up his mind.

On the other hand, things are looking up for Ned (Wally Kurth) now that Laura (Genie Francis) has decided to withdraw her mayoral candidacy. Ned will feel more confident about winning the position, though it remains to be seen whether he will get there without a fight.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) will work with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason in order to put a stop to Faison (Anders Hove). Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will find herself involved in a very intense way, so Anna, Sonny, and Jason will have to hurry up with their plan.

Franco (Roger Howarth) will also be dealing with some problems of his own. He needs to talk to someone about his situation, but he will feel like nobody is there for him. He does not believe he should tell Liz (Rebecca Herbst). However, he has to figure something out immediately, especially since Jim (Greg Evigan) is on the prowl.

While Franco does not have anyone to talk to, Peter (Wes Ramsey) should be careful whom he speaks to. There is enough reason to believe that he is Faison's other son, so he should be wary of what he chooses to say.

Meanwhile, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will find themselves in a heated argument over something currently unknown. Kim (Tamara Braun) will have good news, though it remains to be seen what it is and to whom she will reveal it.

On a happier note, Drew and Sam will be preparing for their upcoming nuptials. Fans can look forward to a very special wedding as the couple say their vows, exchange rings and kiss for the first time as husband and wife.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.