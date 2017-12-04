'General Hospital' Spoilers for the Week: Sam Asks Jason for Help; Nelle Announces a Pregnancy

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

This week, "General Hospital" will see more drama courtesy of the twin revelation and Nelle's (Chloe Lanier) scheming ways.

Spoilers for the week of Dec. 4 to 8 state that Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) will still have some unresolved issues between them despite the big reveal that they are twins. Drew loathes Jason, which will inevitably cause problems for Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Sam will turn to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for legal help regarding the splitting of belongings between Jason and Drew. Alexis will ask Jason to stay away from Sam, which will result in him going to the docks to think about everything.

Drew, on the other hand, will have his own problems to deal with. However, Sam will do her best to assist him with it all. She will also turn to Jason to ask for help. And, even though Jason knows that Drew hates him, he will still do whatever he can to lend Sam a hand.

Elsewhere, Carly (Laura Wright) will be glad that Nelle is keeping her distance from Michael (Chad Duell) and the family. However, knowing Nelle, she will surely be back to stir the pot. Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will learn that Nelle was behind the Ask Man Landers leak. Lulu will tell Michael everything, resulting in Nelle being back at square one. Nelle, however, has another trick up her sleeve: a pregnancy announcement.

On a more positive note, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) will get engaged. Liz will pop the big question, and Franco will say yes even though he has some regrets haunting him. It remains to be seen whether Liz and Franco will ultimately get married or if his secrets will come to light and ruin everything.

Fans will be happy to know that there are a few familiar faces returning to the show this week. According to Soap Hub, Denise Alexander is reprising her role as Lesley Webber, while Kathleen Gati will be returning as Dr. Liesl Obrecht. Finally, Robert S. Martin III will also be back, but he will be playing a different character.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.