'General Hospital' Spoilers: Franco Seeks To Clear His Name; Valentin Confronts Nina

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Franco (Roger Howarth) determined to prove his innocence in an effort to get Liz (Rebecca Herbst) back.

Spoilers for the Wednesday, March 14, episode of the soap opera reveal that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will confront Nina (Michelle Stafford) about what transpired between her and Peter August (Wes Ramsey). She does not want Maxie (Kristen Storms) to get too close to Peter, especially since she just suffered the loss of Nathan (Ryan Paevey).

However, it does not seem like Peter will stay away from Maxie. He will stay by her side as she goes through this tough time in her life, but he will also become increasingly worried about his true identity being exposed. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) are continuing with their investigation, so the truth about Heinrik may come out sooner or later.

Speaking of Jason, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will have a little conversation with him about wanting to come out with their secret. She wants to inform Drew (Billy Miller) about her relationship with Jason, but it remains to be seen whether she really has the guts to lay it all out.

Meanwhile, Kim (Tamara Braun) and Julian (William deVry) will share their problems with each other. It will be nice for them to have someone to confide in, but Kim will be careful because she feels that Julian is still not completely over Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Because of this, she may want to keep her distance.

Drew and Franco, on the other hand, will set off on a quest to uncover the truth about the past. Franco believes that he is free from any wrongdoing, and he will do his utter best in order to clear his name. In the previous episode, Liz broke up with Franco because of the whole thing, so he will definitely be determined to prove to her that he is innocent.

Finally, Curtis (Donnell Turner) will be hellbent on taking Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) down. After everything he discussed with Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), it looks like Curtis is about to take matters into his own hands.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.