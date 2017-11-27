'General Hospital' Spoilers: Griffin, Ava, Jason, and Sam Face Relationship Troubles

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional picture for the series "General Hospital."

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 27 on "General Hospital" reveal that Griffin (Matt Cohen) and Ava's (Maura West) will be on the line. Furthermore, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be making a decision of who she is going to stay and build a life with Drew (Billy Miller) or Jason (Steve Burton).

Before everything unravels between Sam, Jason, and Drew, Ava and Griffin will struggle with their relationship. According to spoilers, Griffin is going to put everything on the line, including his relationship with Ava, to stop her from making a mistake. Considering that she was prepared to make a huge risk, Griffin's decision to stop her from embarking on a dangerous mission will put more than a strain on their relationship. It is not clear yet as to whether or not they will survive the ordeal, but more information is expected to be revealed as the story unfolds on "General Hospital."

Meanwhile, further reports indicate that it will eventually be revealed as to who might be the real Jason, and it is going to Burton's character Despite this revelation, Sam looks like she is going to choose Drew. Before Patient Six crashed into their lives, Drew and Sam were attempting to rebuild a safer life by cutting their ties from the mob. At the time, Drew, who formerly thought he was Jason, suffered a fatal injury that put him in a hospital bed for a few weeks. However, Sam still wants the life they can have and spoilers suggest that she will make a decision based on that.

Although he is likely going to lose the love of his life, Jason is not going to stand by and let everything gets taken away from him. Sonny (Maurice Benard), Carly (Laura Wright), and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will help him reclaim his assets. As to how this will leave Sam and Drew, fans will have to wait and see on "General Hospital."

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.