'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason and Sam Meet in an Emotional Reunion

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

Friday's episode of "General Hospital" promises to be an emotional one. Based on spoilers for the episode, the characters in Port Charles will realize how much their lives have changed and will try their best to keep up with these changes.

Spoilers reveal that there's going to be a reunion between Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco), but not in a hospital room. As they meet each other again, Jason will tell Sam that he's glad that she's happy because she finally has two children.

It can be recalled that since the beginning, Sam had always wanted to be a mother. For Jason, knowing that Sam has finally achieved her dream is already a relief. At the back of his mind, however, he'd still wish to be part of Sam's life.

In the upcoming episode, fans will see if Jason will finally give up Sam or will try to win her back, even knowing that the life that Sam currently has is the life they dreamed of having together before he left her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Monica (Leslie Charleson) will bump into Bouncy Jason (Billy Miller) at the Quartermaine crypt while suffering through an identity crisis. Since Bouncy Jason loves Monica like his own mother, he will tell her about his dilemma, and Monica will tell him that no matter what happens, she will always consider him as her own.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) will try to search for evidence to prove that their Jason is indeed their son. Spoilers suggest that they will suddenly like Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) after realizing that the police commissioner is onto something. It remains to be seen what that thing is.

Today's episode will also follow Ava (Maura West) as she obtains Dr. Klein's formula that will help finish her face. Kiki (Hayley Erin) will reportedly give this formula to Dr. Besnch (James DePaiva), who will perform the final surgery.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.