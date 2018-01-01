'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason and Sam to Lash Out at Carly After Discovering Her Plot

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

This week on "General Hospital," Carly's (Laura Wright) plans will be discovered.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 1 state that Drew (Billy Miller) will finally arrive at The Haunted Star where he knows Sam (Kelly Monaco) is. However, when he gets there, he will discover that Sam is not alone. She is with Jason (Steve Burton), who has been inching closer to Sam with every passing minute.

As everyone explains the events that led up to that moment, they will realize that Carly is the mind behind all of this. Carly is the one responsible for Drew's car breaking down, and she is also the reason why Jason wound up at The Haunted Star with Sam.

When they are finally alone, Sam will tell Drew about the night's happenings. Drew will obviously be distressed by the fact that he found Sam and Jason alone together, and he definitely has reason to be worried. Sam will not be able to stop thinking about Jason, and she will not tell Drew the full story of what happened. It looks like she will not tell him that she and Jason kissed.

Meanwhile, Jason will reprimand Carly for what she did. He does not believe she has the right to interfere with Sam's personal life, especially since it will cause more tension among all of them. But, Jason will not be the only one who will let Carly have it. Sam will also be furious with her. She will insist that Drew is the one for her, though it remains to be seen whether that will truly be the case in the end.

Fans can also look forward to a familiar character returning to the fold. Bradford Anderson will reprise his role as Damian Spinelli. He will be back to help get to the bottom of Jason's case. Sheri Belafonte, on the other hand, will be leaving the soap opera. Belafonte has played Janice Lomax since January 2016.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.