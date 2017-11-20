'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason Is Desperate to Prove His Identity and Finn Risks His Life For Anna

Facebook/generalhospital

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 20 on "General Hospital" reveal that Jason (Billy Miller) will be struggling to prove his identity to Sam (Kelly Monaco). Furthermore, it seems that Finn (Michael Easton) will be willing to risk his life for Anna (Finola Hughes).

For the past few weeks, Sam has been increasingly getting closer to Patient Six (Steve Burton), who claims that he is the real Jason Morgan. This week, Jason will find out that Robin (Kimberly McCullough) has turned against him. Spoilers reveal that he will turn to Monica (Leslie Charleson) for help. On the other hand, Patient Six will also be having a rough time, as an encounter with Kim (Tamara Braun) will reveal that she recognized him as her ex-boyfriend, Drew.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be siding with Patient Six, which should make a hurtful blow to Jason, who recently recovered from a coma after he helped Sonny quit the gang. There is no confirmation yet as to who might be the real Jason between Miller and Burton's character. And fans believe that it might take a long time before one or the other can convince everyone.

Meanwhile, Finn, who was initially blackmailed by Anna to help with the investigation, will be making a comeback to help her stop Cassandra's (Jessica Tuck) schemes. Anna will reveal that the only thing that Cassandra needs is someone to perfect the formula for the opiates. Finn makes a proposal to stop her by making himself a sacrificial lamb. The plan is to give her exactly what she wants to earn her trust and then foil her plans from the inside. Anna will be making a big decision because Finn will not move forward without her approval, but spoilers suggest that Anna will eventually agree.

As to what will become of Finn, fans will have to wait and see. "General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC at 2 p.m. EST.