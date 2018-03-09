'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jim Gives Sam And Drew Big News; Peter Struggles To Keep His Secret

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Jim (Greg Evigan) giving important news, while Peter (Wes Ramsey) grows close with Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Spoilers for the Friday, March 9, episode of the soap opera reveal that Jim will catch up with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew (Billy Miller) at General Hospital. And, while Jim will entice them with some big news to share, the two will act as if they are not curious.

It looks like Jim will double cross Franco (Roger Howarth), as he informs Sam and Drew of news concerning him. It remains to be seen whether Jim will tell them about what happened with the staircase, but he will surely be up to no good.

Franco, on the other hand, will grow furious with Scott (Kin Shriner), who told Liz (Rebecca Herbst) about the big secret when he was in excruciating pain. Scott will get an earful from Franco due to the incident, and Liz will surely confront Franco about everything. However, she will also be busy thanking Jason (Steve Burton) for saving Franco, even though the two men are not on good terms.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be confronted by Mike (Max Gail), who recently got dumped by Rita (Suanne Spoke). Carly (Laura Wright) was able to talk Sonny into letting Mike crash with them for a while, but the latter will not take the news well.

Finally, Maxie will become increasingly worried that her child may have Huntington's disease. To keep her company and give her comfort, Peter will be there with her through it all. Things may be fine between the pair right now, but the secrets Peter is keeping will undoubtedly come back to ruin their potential relationship.

Fans know that Peter's true identity is actually Henrik, Faison's (Anders Hove) son, and it does not seem like he will be able to keep lying to everyone for long. After all, secrets and lies all eventually come out in the soap operas.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.