Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see some residents in danger.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, March 6, episode of the soap opera reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) will have to save his nemesis. After the devastating earthquake that took place in the previous episode, some residents found themselves in danger.

Franco (Roger Howarth) is currently stuck and unable to go anywhere. He had told Mike (Max Gail) to get help, but his Alzheimer's is preventing him from fully carrying out the task. He goes to Jason and Sam (Kelly Monaco), who will attempt to lend a hand.

Mike will not be able to remember who is stuck, but he will recall where the victim is supposed to be. Armed with this knowledge, Jason and Sam will head over to where Franco is, not knowing that it is him who needs their help. It remains to be seen if Jason will save his worst enemy.

At the hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) will advise Michael (Chad Duell) to get his head checked because he might have a concussion. However, Michael will not listen to him. He will insist on finding out about Nelle (Chloe Lanier), who will be fighting with Carly (Laura Wright) at the gallery.

It looks like Nelle will be the one who needs medical attention soon. While having it out with Carly, Nelle will suddenly experience sharp pain. Thinking that it is a contraction, she will tell Carly about it, but she will not buy it initially. Nelle will attempt to convince Carly that she really is in pain, and the latter will finally believe her.

Finally, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) will be in imminent danger. Drew (Billy Miller) and Kim (Tamara Braun) will manage to open the freezer door by removing it from its hinges, but it looks like it may be too late. Josslyn and Oscar, already unconscious, may not make it. However, Drew and Kim will do their best to save the teens.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.