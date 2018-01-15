'General Hospital' Spoilers: Kim and Carly Fight About Oscar and Josslyn

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Kim (Tamara Braun) and Carly (Laura Wright) arguing about their respective children.

Spoilers for the Monday, Jan. 15, episode reveal that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) will be forced to tell Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) about their plot after she pushes them to tell her the truth. She will find out that Sonny and Jason have been in cahoots with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to find out who the traitor is. Their investigation will lead them to Peter (Wes Ramsey), who will grow concerned that his secret has gotten out.

But, Peter will also have other problems to deal with. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will still be giving Lulu (Emme Rylan) an earful in Nina's (Michelle Stafford) office. Lulu was unable to make the necessary changes to the interview after Nathan (Ryan Paevey) opted out of publishing it. Peter will own up to his mistake, saying that he did not do his best to stop the interview from getting published because he wanted it to go public.

Elsewhere, Ava (Maura West) will ask Julian (William deVry) about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). However, Alexis will be more concerned that Julian and Kim are getting closer. However, Kim will also be in for a fight after Carly discovers a box of condoms in Josslyn's (Eden McCoy) bag. Carly will point the blame at Oscar (Garren Stitt). Kim will argue that Josslyn is the source of all this trouble because her son was always good before meeting her.

Josslyn and Oscar, on the other hand, will plan to make love after the party. However, there is a possibility that they will not even get the chance because of their mothers.

As for casting rumors, Soap Hub reports that Ryan Carnes may return to reprise his role as Lucas. Carnes portrayed the character from 2004 to 2005, and again in 2014. He is expected to reappear in February episodes.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.