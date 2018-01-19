'General Hospital' Spoilers: Laura Drops Out of the Race; Sonny Comforts Jason Over Sam's Decision

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Laura (Genie Francis) withdrawing her candidacy.

Spoilers for the Friday, Jan. 19, episode reveal that Laura will be done with her campaign because of the mysterious phone call she recently got. It looks like someone just told her some bad news, so she will inform Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Julian (Willian deVry) that she will not be going through with her candidacy anymore.

Fans do not know that bad news Laura received over the phone. It could have something to do with Lesley (Denise Alexander) and her health. There is also the possibility that it involves Nicholas (Tyler Christopher).

Alexis will not take the news too well. She will try to convince Laura to remain a candidate because Port Charles needs a person like her to lead. Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) will also chime in on Laura's issue, with an offer of a solution to her problem. However, it remains to be seen whether Laura will indeed stay in the race or withdraw her candidacy.

Speaking of Kevin, he will have a heated argument with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) in the new episode. They will throw insults at each other, but Valentin will ultimately want to just move on since he has other pressing issues to attend to.

Elsewhere, Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will talk to Anna (Finola Hughes) and express her worries over Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Anna, however, will not agree with the doctor. She believes that Nathan got what he deserved.

Sonny (Maurice Benard), on the other hand, will console Jason (Steve Burton). He will tell him that Sam (Kelly Monaco) is not leaving him for Drew (Billy Miller); rather, she is merely making a temporary decision to stay with him. It is unknown whether Sonny will be able to help Jason accept reality.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.