'General Hospital' Spoilers: Liz and Drew Tell Jake the Truth About His Father

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Liz (Rebecca Herbst) revealing the truth to her son, Jake (Hudson West).

Spoilers for the Friday, Dec. 8, episode show that Liz, accompanied by Drew (Billy Miller), will sit Jake down to talk to him about a pressing matter. They will tell Jake that Drew is not his real father. He will confess that the real Jason (Steve Burton) is actually his twin brother, which means poor Jake will have to process this new information. Of course, the kid will not be too keen on the news. He will contend that there must have been an error somewhere. It remains to be seen whether or not he will accept this twist of fate and how he will move on from it.

Sam (Kelly Monaco), on the other hand, will confront Franco (Roger Howarth) about his strange behavior. Franco is a bit jumpy and nervous, which will cause Sam to worry. She will ask him what he is stressing over and brings up what he did to her in the past. While Franco's actions were mainly because of his brain tumor, Jason will not be buying it.

Meanwhile, Jason will turn to Sonny (Maurice Benard) for assistance on getting to the bottom of the whole Faison (Anders Hove) affair. They will talk to Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) about it, but she will insist that she does not know anything. Of course, Jason will not be quick to fall for Britt's words.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will also have to use her words to get out of the sticky situation she put herself in. She told Michael (Chad Duell) that she is pregnant, but he will not believe her. He will be convinced that she is lying through her teeth again. However, it looks like Michael will have to eat his words as Kim (Tamara Braun) will back up Nelle's pregnancy story.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.