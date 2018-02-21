Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see an unprepared Maxie (Kirsten Storms) heading back to work.

Spoilers for the Thursday, Feb. 22, episode of the soap opera reveal that Maxie will decide that she is ready to get back to work even though she has not fully recovered emotionally. She is tired of being alone in her apartment, so she will go to work to be around people, but her decision will not turn out to be the best.

At Crimson, Maxie will go through an unexpected meltdown, causing Nina (Michelle Stafford) to be taken aback. Maxie will throw her phone and begin yelling. Nina will try her best to calm her down, though it remains to be seen whether her efforts will prove fruitful.

Mike (Max Gail), on the other hand, will be one step closer to finding out the truth about his condition. Griffin (Matt Cohen) will review the results, and he will be tasked with the heart-crushing duty of giving Mike the news. Since odds are high that Mike has Alzheimer's, it is not going to be a joyful conversation.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will also find out about Mike's diagnosis, though he will be sworn to secrecy since the latter does not want word getting out just yet. But, spoilers indicate that Sonny could tell Carly (Laura Wright) about Mike's condition eventually. Speaking of Carly, she will offer Brad (Parry Shen) some advice on something yet unknown. Since she is supportive of Brad and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) adopting a child, she may help him with something else.

Finally, Peter (Wes Ramsey) will find out from Jason (Steve Burton) that Faison (Anders Hove) left something for his son in his will. Peter's true identity, of course, is Heinrik, but not a lot of people know that. If he wants to make a claim, he will have to reveal the truth about who he is.

In other news, according to ABC Soaps in Depth, four "General Hospital" actors are set to star in "Surviving Theater 9," a film about the deadly shooting that occurred at a midnight screening of "Batman: The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado. Corbin Bernsen, Robert Palmer Watkins, William deVry, and Donnell Turner have been tapped to join the cast.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.