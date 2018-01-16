'General Hospital' Spoilers: Michael Argues With Nelle; Kim Talks to Oscar About Sex

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Kim (Tamara Braun) talking to Oscar (Garren Stitt) about sex.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Jan. 16, episode reveal that Michael (Chad Duell) will talk to Nelle (Chloe Lanier) about something important. It remains to be seen what exactly their conversation will entail, though assumptions are high that it is about the paternity test as Nelle will ask whether Michael is free next Monday. But, their discussion will not be completely civil, as Michael will not like Nelle's decision. However, that does not mean he will do whatever it takes to stop her. They may have an argument, but they will eventually reconcile.

Elsewhere, Kim will open up a conversation about sex with her son, Oscar. After the previous episode revealed condoms in Josslyn's (Eden McCoy) bag, Kim will voice her concerns to Oscar that he is too young to go all the way. Drew (Billy Miller) is also expected to chime in, though their discussion will give rise to some awkward moments.

Carly (Laura Wright), on the other hand, will be a bit more frazzled about the whole ordeal. It is possible that she will have a more aggressive way of dealing with the situation than Kim. Carly may forbid Josslyn from sleeping with Oscar altogether without sitting her down first to talk about it.

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) will still be investigating the identity of Faison's (Anders Hove) other son. He will feel like they are going nowhere, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be more optimistic about their progress. The clues are already lining up to lead to Peter August (Wes Ramsey), so he might have to be a bit more careful.

Finally, Kiki (Haley Erin) will be worried about Ava's (Maura West) impending procedure, but the latter will feel more confident about it. Fans can look forward to the Wednesday episode focusing greatly on Ava.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.