'General Hospital' Spoilers: Molly Turns Down Julian's Help After Being Forced Out of Her Apartment

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Julian (William deVry) offering to help Molly (Haley Pullos) and TJ (Tequan Richmond) after they get booted from their place.

Spoilers for the Thursday, Jan. 18, episode reveal that Ned (Wally Kurth) will turn to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for help with his campaign. However, Ned will be in for a disappointment, as Alexis will inform him that she does not support his plans. She will refuse to assist him with his campaign, so Ned will be forced to ask someone else for help.

Maxie (Kristen Storms), on the other hand, will have her own problems to deal with. Not only will she have to worry about Faison (Anders Hove) being Nathan's (Ryan Paevey) father, but she will also have to consider forgiving Lulu (Emme Rylan) for what she did. Lulu will apologize to Maxie for putting her job over their friendship, and the latter will attempt to move on from the whole ordeal.

Elsewhere, Molly and TJ will be kicked out of their apartment by their landlord. With nowhere else to go, the two will head on over to the pub, where Julian will give them his two cents. He will try to help them with their situation, but Molly will not be too keen on accepting his help.

Even though Molly does not want him to butt in, Julian will still try to do everything he can to help them out. Molly, TJ, and Kiki (Haley Erin) will then head to a meeting, where they will join forces against the Charles Street development. Their efforts will prove to be difficult, especially since Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) will not be an easy target to take down.

Meanwhile, Nathan and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will attempt to arrest a criminal, though it remains to be seen who the bad guy is. Nathan will simply draw his weapon and tell the target to get his hands up. While some fans may be wishing that it is Faison on the other end, it does not seem like that will transpire anytime soon.

Finally, Jim will annoy Franco (Roger Howarth) with questions regarding his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst). Franco will be having none of it, telling Jim that his personal life is for only him to know.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.