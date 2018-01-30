'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nathan Fights for His Life

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for "General Hospital"

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" promises to be an emotional one for those close to Nathan (Ryan Paevey). After his father shot him in the previous episode, spoilers for the next episode suggest that Nathan may not be able to survive.

The preview for the upcoming episode shows Nathan undergoing a surgery until the machine shows a flat line. In the preview, Griffin (Matt Cohen) rushes to revive him through chest compressions, but it remains to be seen if that will help save his life. There is also a scene in the promo where Amy (Risa Dorken) tells him to stay with her, which cuts to a scene showing Maxie (Kirsten Storms) dressed in black and sobbing.

At this point in the series, Nathan is critical in the hospital and is fighting for his life. Fans have yet to know if Nathan will be able to pull through, but if the preview for the episode is anything to go by, it looks like he won't.

It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Nathan frantically searched for Maxie when he learned that Faison (Anders Hove) was back in town. As soon as he discovered where his wife was, he came face to face with Faison, who immediately pulled the trigger on his gun and wounded his son. It turned out that Faison took Nathan's wife hostage after Maxie showed up to the Crimson.

While being held hostage, Maxie told Faison to stay away from her and her baby and warned him that so many people in Port Charles wanted him dead. During Faison's confrontation with Nathan, Jason (Steve Burton) shot the old Faison after shooting his son, although he made sure that Faison's wound would not kill him.

Both Faison and Nathan were rushed to General Hospital to be operated on, but Nathan ended up in Griffin's care. It's interesting to know if Griffin will do his best to save Nathan's life, considering that Nathan shot him two years ago.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays on ABC.