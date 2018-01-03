'General Hospital' Spoilers: Ned Decides to Run for Mayor

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Ned (Wally Kurth) making an important decision about his career.

Spoilers for the next episode state that Ned will have an intense argument with Michael (Chad Duell), who does not want to concede to a particular deal. As a response, Ned will quit his job at ELQ before making the decision to run for mayor of Port Charles. He will turn to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) for help, and she will be happy to guide him on his new path.

Speaking of becoming mayor, Laura (Genie Francis) will also be determined to be the new mayor of Port Charles. She will have the support of her husband, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), who will also give her something that is important to her future. It remains to be seen what that is, though fans will find out soon enough.

Meanwhile, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will decide to hang up Franco's (Roger Howarth) favorite painting. However, Franco no longer feels the same way about the painting as he used to. He will counter Liz's decision, which will lead her to wonder what is bothering him.

At the hospital, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will confront Anna (Finola Hughes) about the whole situation with Cassandra (Jessica Tuck). However, Anna will try to dissuade Jordan by telling her that they were only doing what they thought would lessen the risks. Later, Anna will pay Finn (Michael Easton) a visit to his room. Spoilers tease that Finn, after going through a near-death experience, may tell Anna how he really feels about her.

Finally, Curtis (Donnell Turner), Molly (Haley Pullos), and TJ (Tequan Richmond) will invite Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to have breakfast at Julian's (William deVry) pub. There, they will present some new information about Charles Street.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.