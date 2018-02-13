'General Hospital' Spoilers: Nelle May Lose a Home; Sam Argues With Jason

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Nelle (Chloe Lanier) possibly without a home.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 13 episode of the soap opera reveal that Robin (Kimberly McCullough) will offer her gratitude to Jason (Steve Burton) for getting rid of Faison (Anders Hove). However, Robin is not the only one who is in the clear now that Faison is gone. Anna (Finola Hughes) will also be thankful that he is no longer around.

Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst), on the other hand, will be almost done with their wedding plans. While everything seems to be going well for them — Ava (Maura West) even took care of their venue issue — Franco will struggle with his fear of losing the love of his life.

Jason, though, will have to deal with his son, Jake (Hudson West), who will present his father with an offer. Jason will make his decision, but it looks like Sam (Kelly Monaco) will not be happy with his choice, causing the two to have an argument.

Elsewhere, Mike (Max Gail) will storm off in the Corinthos house, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will call out his name. It looks like there is going to be some friction there, but Carly (Laura Wright) will luckily be present to mediate things between the two gentlemen. Mike, who apparently has Alzheimer's, will cause a scene. Sonny and Carly will attempt to keep the peace by calming him down, but they do not have all the details about his affliction yet.

Nelle will also face some problems of her own. She will discover that Michael (Chad Duell) has put up the apartment building for sale, which means she may have a new landlord soon. Nelle will grow concerned about the change, which could result in higher rental fees or even being asked to move out. But, she could also see this as an opportunity to look for a better place to live in.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.