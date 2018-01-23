'General Hospital' Spoilers: Obrecht 'Faces Her Fears' As Faison Returns

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

It is still early in the week but "General Hospital" is packed with major revelations on Tuesday, Jan. 23, which include the return of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove).

Spoilers reveal that a major comeback is set to happen on "General Hospital" this week. One of the main bad guys of the story, Faison, will return and is expected to cause trouble for the other characters, especially his former lover, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

In the synopsis for the Jan. 23 episode, it was indicated that one of the show's highlights would be of Obrecht confronting her fears, which probably means she will have a face to face encounter with Faison.

Faison was first introduced in "General Hospital" in 1990 and remained in the show until 2000. Over a decade later, he returned disguised as another character, Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan). He also posed as Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 2014 and went into hiding again before being listed as one of the FBI's most wanted criminals.

As expected, Faison will still be up to no good in his 2018 return, and one of his priorities could be confronting Obrecht for preventing him from being with his beloved son, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), and for knowing something about his other child.

Fast forward to next month, Inquistr previously suggested that Faison could finally encounter his real demise and the events that would lead to it could be related to his two sons -- the one he loved and the one he had never cared for.

It was made clear previously that Faison loved Nathan. However, the same cannot be said for his other son, Heinrich Faison, who was revealed as Peter August (Wes Ramsey) earlier this year.

Spoilers suggest that Faison's death could be caused by Heinrich's vengeance. The death of Nathan is also possible since there have been rumors that Paevey would be leaving the show soon.

Meanwhile, Hove also reportedly indicated in an interview with Soap Opera Digest (via the same Inquistr report) that his time in "General Hospital" might be over soon.

With two imminent deaths and Heinrich as a common denominator, it is believed that the vengeful son might be successful in taking out both Faison and Nathan.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.