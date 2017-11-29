'General Hospital' Spoilers: Patient Six Seeks Dante's Help

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

The upcoming episode of "General Hospital" will see Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) helping out Patient Six (Steve Burton).

Spoilers for the Wednesday, Nov. 29, episode of the soap opera state that Patient Six will turn to Dante for help on discovering the truth. Dante, who will have a plan in mind, will do his best to assist Patient Six look for Drew's fingerprints.

Robin (Kimberly McCullough), on the other hand, will find herself caught in the middle of a fight. Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) will be at odds with him trying to help her. They will attempt to keep Robin away from the fight, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. With Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) on the line, Anna and Finn will have to make compromises.

Meanwhile, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will become worried about the fake friendship between Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Cassandra. Nina believes that her intentions will not be discovered, but spoilers reveal that Cassandra may be smarter than she looks.

Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie (Kristen Storms) will have good news for everyone. They will tell Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Mac (John J. York), and Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) about the pregnancy news, and they will undoubtedly all be happy about it.

Elsewhere, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will talk to Lulu (Emme Rylan) about her conflicted feelings. Sam is unaware who the real Jason Morgan is, but she will feel more connected to Patient Six. Lulu will be someone she can talk to. Other than that, though, Sam will also have another issue to deal with. She will have some arguments with Nina, who will get on Sam's nerves once more.

Finally, Curtis (Donnell Turner) will confront Andre (Anthony Montgomery), who will be more than worried about the situation. However, it is Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) who will get through to Andre the most.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.