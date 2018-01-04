'General Hospital' Spoilers: Sam Gets Caught Between Jason and Drew

Facebook/generalhospital Promotional image for 'General Hospital'

One of the continuing plots that "General Hospital" fans are recently following is the complicated love story that involves Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), her husband Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), and Drew Cain (Billy Miller).

According to spoiler reports, the story of how Sam remains caught in-between her present relationship with Drew and her marriage with Jason will continue on to the set of episodes that will be shown in the upcoming week.

However, the problem that Drew and Sam will face is not only because of her complicated relationships but also due to his desire to further learn more about himself.

Celeb Dirty Laundry added that Drew will want to know more about his past, when Sam was not in his life yet. Unfortunately for her, she is not the right person who can help in his journey. For this, it will be Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) who will be able to give him more information.

Drew is expected to learn some very surprising truths about his past. However, his goal is to find the closure he needs and genuinely start his future with Sam.

Fans can also expect that drama will ensue once Drew comes to terms with the fact that Sam is actually still officially married to Jason. For this reason, she is expected to finally ask the latter for a divorce in one of the episodes due to be shown on Jan. 8 to 12.

While Sam appears to be completely ready to ditch her legal marriage, the same cannot be said for Jason. According to spoilers, she will try to end their relationship soon and without drama. On the other hand, Jason will reportedly opt to hide his feelings even though he is not actually on board with getting a divorce.

However painful it is, Jason is expected to give Sam the divorce that she wants so she can be happy with Drew. But at some point, she will have to recognize that she is also not a hundred percent certain if she really wants Jason out of her life.

"General Hospital" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.