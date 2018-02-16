Genesis Open 2018: All Eyes on Tiger Woods; Tour Schedule and Live Stream Services

Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Tiger Woods' not so happy reaction after teeing off the 15th hole during Genesis Open's first round at Riviera Country Club in California

PGA Tour's Genesis Open 2018 is in motion. The competition lineup includes some of the best golfers of all time including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory Mcilroy, and more.

The Genesis Open started on Thursday and will finish on Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in the community of Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods kicked things off with Mcilroy and Thomas followed by Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, and Tommy Fleetwood. All eyes are currently locked on Woods who fired 1-over 72 during the opening round of the tourney. It has been a long time since Woods participated in the tournament back in 2006. He and over a hundred players are now competing for $7.2 million, meaning winner's share $1,296,000 each.

Woods is now the only one in the spotlight, but also California's very own Patrick Cantlay. So far, Cantlay has six birdies and one bogey. Many people are now keeping an eye on him, even those from other countries.

With the first round in the books, competitors and fans all over the world are looking forward to tomorrow's round. Second round begins at approximately 9 a.m. EST tomorrow. The third round on Saturday and the final one on Sunday, which will both start at 10 a.m. EST.

Golf fans and enthusiasts all over the world are now asking on how they can keep up with all the action. The PGA Tour Live website provides a live stream service for the entire competition, but people need to subscribe first. Sky Sports Golf is also live streaming the entire tour for people to enjoy it on their television. People can also monitor the competition using their laptops or smartphones with the Sky Go App. The Golf Channel just like PGA Tour Live and Sky Go offers online streaming services of the Genesis Open to people all over the globe. People can also monitor all Genesis Open 2018 developments through sports news updates from various publications like CBS Sports, Sporting News, and Gold Digest.