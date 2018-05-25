Genital Touching Scenes in Children's Film 'Show Dogs' to Be Cut Out After Parent Outcry

(Screenshot: YouTube/Global Road Entertainment) Starring Will Arnett, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O'Neal, Alan Cumming, and Stanley Tucci, SHOW DOGS is a family comedy about the unlikely pairing of a human detective (Arnett) and his canine partner (voice of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), who has to go undercover at the world's most exclusive dog show to solve his biggest case yet. Trailer released on January 11, 2018.

The producers of the children's movie "Show Dogs" have said they are removing two scenes from the film, which, according to some parents, could have been used to promote child grooming and sexual abuse.

"Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film SHOW DOGS that some have deemed not appropriate for children," the production company wrote on Facebook this week.

In the film, which is about police dogs and their human partners uncovering crime, the main canine character, Max, has to have his private parts inspected as part of a competition for show dogs. In order to get the dog used to being touched there, his human parter Frank makes many attempts to touch that area.

Terina Maldonado, who writes for the Macaroni Kid blog that reviews content aimed at families, objected to the controversial scenes.

Summarizing the scenes, Maldonado said: "The day of the finals come and if Max doesn't let his private parts be touched, he may lose the competition and any hope of finding the kidnapped panda. It all rests on his ability to let someone touch his private parts. The judge's hands slowly reach behind Max and he goes to his 'Zen place.' He's flying through the sky, dancing with his partner, there are fireworks and flowers — everything is great — all while someone is touching his private parts."

She said she kept thinking after watching the film, "This is wrong, it doesn't need to be in a kids movie. Everything else in the movie is good fun except for this."

Maldonado added that she felt very strongly about such material, since she is a survivor of child abuse. She accused the movie of promoting a very dark message and of looking "to groom children to be open to having people touch their privates, even though they don't want it."

Russell D. Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Matt Chandler, lead pastor of teaching at the Village Church in Highland Village, Texas, also criticized the film.

"I had to read this twice to make sure I was reading it correctly. Horrifying," Moore tweeted. "Sexual predation is not entertaining. What are you thinking @ShowDogsMov?"

Chandler also tweeted in response to Maldonado's review: "This is vile and disturbing ... How's this possible?"

Family movie review website Common Sense Media had also warned about the scenes in the movie. "One plot point centers on Max's physical exam by a dog show judge where the animal seems to feel violated and is coached on how to get through it, which could strike some viewers as too close to the experience of sexual abuse."

Global Road Entertainment responded to the concerns, saying it "takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film's rating."

It apologized "to anybody who feels the original version of SHOW DOGS sent an inappropriate message."

The media company also explained in an earlier post that "the dog show judging in this film is depicted completely accurately as done at shows around the world; and was performed by professional and highly respected dog show judges."

"Global Road Entertainment and the filmmakers are saddened and apologize to any parent who feels the scene sends a message other than a comedic moment in the film, with no hidden or ulterior meaning, but respect their right to react to any piece of content," it wrote on Facebook.

Starting this weekend, only the revised version will be screened nationwide. The film released last week.