George Clooney to Star in 'Catch-22' TV Adaptation

Two-time Oscar-winning actor George Clooney is set to direct and star in Paramount Television's adaptation of Joseph Heller's historical fiction "Catch-22."

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi Actor and director George Clooney and his wife Amal pose during a red carpet event for the movie "Suburbicon" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2017.

The project is a six-episode limited series penned by Luke Davies and David Michod, the Hollywood Reporter has learned. Paramount will be co-producing it alongside Anonymous Content. Both studios have already co-produced successful titles, including "13 Reasons Why," "The Alienist," "Maniac," and "Berlin Station."

As of now, the forthcoming series has yet to be linked to a network. Given Clooney's reputation, the showrunners should have no trouble landing a sizable deal when they make it available to various companies next week.

"Catch-22" was adapted into a film in 1970 also by Paramount. Starring Alan Arkin, Martin Balsam, Richard Benjamin, and Bob Newhart, the movie was helmed by Mike Nichols. Richard Dreyfuss was tapped to star in a half-hour pilot on ABC back in 1973, which was also produced Paramount. The project, however, did not move forward.

Clooney's return to the small screen comes two decades after he starred in the Emmy-nominated NBC medical drama "ER." Since then, he has made several projects for the big screen, two of which landed him Oscar wins, one for his supporting role in the 2006 film "Syriana" and the other as a cast member of best picture winner "Argo."

The actor has also ventured with projects that placed him behind the cameras. He has helmed films such as "Sububicon, "The Monuments Men: The Ideas of March," "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," "Good Night, and Good Luck," and "Leatherheads."

For the uninitiated, "Catch-22" is set in Italy during the Second World War. It follows the story of a U.S. Air Force bombardier named Yossarian who is hoping to complete his service and return home. It explores what bomber pilots faced during the war, the contradictory rules of the entire system which kept its fighters from escaping it.