George R. R. Martin Confirms TV Adaptation of Novella Titled 'Nightflyers'

Recent reports have revealed that critically acclaimed author, George R. R. Martin has confirmed that another one of his novella series titled "Nightflyers" will have a TV adaptation supported by Syfy.

According to reports, the upcoming series based on the novel written by "Game of Thrones" creator has been confirmed to have a first season that will be comprised of ten episodes. Martin also revealed that he his hoping to have the first air date to be scheduled sometime in July 2018. Although no specific date was mentioned, fans speculate that Syfy might want to wait for the last season of "Game of Thrones" to air in order to accumulate more viewers for "Nightflyers."

Further reports reveal that "Nightflyers" is set in Martin's Thousand Worlds universe. It focuses on the story of a group of researchers who are charter a spaceship in order to get an alien ship that happened to nearby in the galaxy. Unfortunately, some technicalities will cause the ship's computers to fail, and the researchers' journey in the aftermath will be showcased in the series. Regardless, Martin's novella was nominated for a Hugo Award in1981.

"I read a draft of his pilot back in May, when I first heard of the Nightflyers television project. While it departs considerably from my novella in certain details, the essence of the story remains the same—and I thought the teleplay was quite strong on its own terms, and a good launching point for a series," "Game of Thrones" writer Martin said in a statement.

As for the casting of "Nightflyers" on Syfy, no word has been released as of yet. However, considering that 2018 is nearing, fans speculate that more information may be released in the coming months. In the meantime, "Nightflyers" is run by Daniel Cerone, who is known for his work in "The Blacklist," and written and created by Jeff Buhler, who is known for "The Midnight Meat Train."