George R.R. Martin Implies 'Winds of Winter' Will Not Roll Out in 2018

"The Winds of Winter" seems to be relegated to another time, again, as the author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" seems to imply in a recent blog comment. George R.R. Martin explains that he is working on several other books, which could mean that a lengthy delay for the much-awaited book.

It was not even the main point of his LiveJournal blog post, where Martin reminded fans that the 2018 Hugo Awards is now accepting nominations, while also saying that he will be eligible for some of them.

Reuters/DENIS BALIBOUSE "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin has yet to release the book saga's sixth installment called the "Winds of Winter."

At one point he goes on a tangent to explain his stance on what constitutes a series, which by the way, "A Song of Ice and Fire" is not, if one would ask Martin. He notes that the story, which has reached mainstream heights since its adaptation into HBO's "Game of Thrones," is but one single story being written and published a volume at a time.

Of course that brings fans wondering just when "The Winds of Winter" will come out, as one fan asks if "Fire and Blood," an offshoot of the main story that deals with the history of the Targaryen clan, will be coming out before "Winds."

"F&B will be in two volumes. Vol 1 before, vol 2 after," Martin wrote in his comment as a reply. Which means that the first volume of "Fire and Blood" will take priority over "The Winds of Winter."

Unfortunately, at the usual rate that Martin writes, that first volume could very well be all he has time for this year, as Digital Spy noted. Martin promised earlier that whatever happens, he will be coming up with one Westeros book this year, and with his recent comment, "Fire and Blood" volume one seems to be it for 2018.