George R.R. Martin News: Decides to Reduce Blogging Time to Focus on 'Projects'

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015.

American author George R.R. Martin has recently announced that he would greatly reduce the time he spends on blogging. This news has caused some excitement among fans of his popular fantasy novels, since he can now have more time to work on his highly-anticipated book titled "The Winds of Winter."

On his official LiveJournal blog, Martin, who is the original author of the books that spawned the widely popular HBO television series "Game of Thrones," revealed that he has been "overwhelmed" and stressed due to the large amount of work that he has on his plate. For these reasons, he will be stepping away from his constant blogging, stating that he has to take care of some of his work in order to lessen the burden.

Furthermore, he stated that at times, his fans and followers may continue to see some of his entries appear, but could be written by his "minions."

This has led to numerous speculations that Martin will indeed be focusing on "The Winds of Winter," which fans have been clamoring for years now. However, Martin did not specify in his blog if this will be the particular project that he will turn his attention to. In fact, he made no mention of any project, book-related or otherwise, at all.

The fans of the "Game of Thrones" novels should know that the last book that Martin successfully released was "A Dance with Dragons," which was released back in 2011. The now 69-year-old author took about six years to finish and release the book. As of now, it has been around seven years, and fans have not heard anything significant regarding an estimated release date for "The Winds of Winter."

Unfortunately, this may not be the case. Last month, Martin stated that he will be prioritizing the creation of "Fire & Blood," which is some sort of encyclopedia for the novels detailing the massive fictional world of the "Ice and Fire" universe.

It is safe to assume that the two projects are more than enough to stress Martin out, and that he is being pressured by publishers to get back to work.