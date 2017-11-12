George R.R. Martin Writes About 'Jon Snow' in His Blog; 'The Winds of Winter' Release Could Be Delayed Further

Reuters/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin teases a certain Jon Snow in his blog.

George R.R. Martin teases a certain Jon Snow on his blog. Meanwhile, the release date of "The Winds of Winter" could be held back longer due to a new book Martin is planning to write.

The author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" recently shared a post on his blog — "Not a Blog" — titled, "Jon Snow Goes Lame." In the short post, Martin said, "There goes my plan to wager my entire fortune on the Bastard of Winterfell."

For fans of "Game of Thrones" and of novel series where the HBO show was based on, they would easily think that Martin is talking about the character in his books, portrayed by Kit Harington.

However, Martin is actually talking about a racehorse named Jon Snow.

Martin shared the link to the news, announcing that the said racehorse won't be running in the Melbourne Cup because the vets from Racing Victoria have ruled him as lame, according to Punters.

But it seems that Martin purposely misled his followers into thinking that he was talking about the Jon Snow from his books, since he tagged his blog with the keywords, "song of ice and fire."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that "The Winds of Winter" will have a much later launch date because Martin will be busy working on a new book.

In a blog post last July, titled "The Swords are Drawn," Martin announced that he is planning to publish two volumes of a new book called "Fire and Blood."

This new book will be about the "fake histories of the Targaryen kings," and Martin already revealed what storyline will be covered in the first volume.

The first will tell "the history of Westeros from Aegon's Conquest up to and through the regency of the boy king Aegon III (the Dragonbane). That one is largely written, and will include (for the first time) a complete detailed history of the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons," Martin explained.

Although no release dates have been confirmed for either "The Winds of Winter" or "Fire and Blood," fans of Martin are anticipating that he will be working on the two on overlapping accounts, which will push for later release dates.